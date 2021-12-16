Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2,705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.82 and a 12 month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

