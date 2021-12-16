Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

