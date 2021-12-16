Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,261. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.