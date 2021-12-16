Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

CGNT stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

