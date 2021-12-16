Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

