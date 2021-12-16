Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 288.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

