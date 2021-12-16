Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 120,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.