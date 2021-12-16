Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.78 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.