Financial Counselors Inc. Has $788,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $261.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.71 and a one year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.