Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 690.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

