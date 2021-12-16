Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Ball by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

