Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 119,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

