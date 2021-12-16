Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

