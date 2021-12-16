Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIOGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,895. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

