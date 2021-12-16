First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.24. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

