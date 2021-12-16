First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 11,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

