First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 189.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,448.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,429.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

