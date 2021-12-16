First City Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

