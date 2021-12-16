First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Sells $160,500.00 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $367,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.