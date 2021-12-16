First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 47.8% in November

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,028. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 525,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 423,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.