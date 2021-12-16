First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 47.8% in November

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,028. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
