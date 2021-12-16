First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FIF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
