First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 686,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $450,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

