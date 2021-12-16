First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 176.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 507.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,069.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 70,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

