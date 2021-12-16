First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.