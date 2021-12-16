First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 541,677 shares.The stock last traded at $68.18 and had previously closed at $69.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

