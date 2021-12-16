First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 6.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.