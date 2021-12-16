Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.