Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,621 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 391.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DASTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

