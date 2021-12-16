Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,627 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

