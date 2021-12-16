Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.