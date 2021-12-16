Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,441 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

BLDR stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

