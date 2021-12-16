Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,712,000 after buying an additional 1,923,454 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth $10,517,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22,538.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $3,844,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.