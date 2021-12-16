Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

