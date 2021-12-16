Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $336.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

