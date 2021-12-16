Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 327.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after buying an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 9,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.