Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 9.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 277,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.