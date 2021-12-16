Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.47.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

