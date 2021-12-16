Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $176.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.21. 50,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.