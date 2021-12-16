Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Shares of FRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.