FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901. FRMO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

