Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 5.72.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTEK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.