FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Issued By Truist Securiti

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

