FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Cut by DA Davidson

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on B. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

