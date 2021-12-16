FY2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.