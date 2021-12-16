FY2021 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised by Analyst

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.67 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $501.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

