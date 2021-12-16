Gagan Dhingra Sells 863 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.