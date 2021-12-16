Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.07

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.07 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.18 ($0.29). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 33,485 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £17.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.36.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.