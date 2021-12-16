Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.
GRTX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
