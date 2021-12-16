Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

GRTX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

