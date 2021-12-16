GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.98

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 12473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 31.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 31.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
