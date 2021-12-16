GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.98

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 12473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 31.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 31.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.