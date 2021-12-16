Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 125,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,004. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

