Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded by William Blair

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of GBIO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Generation Bio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

